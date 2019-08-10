Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Invests $235,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30,736.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 785,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 782,858 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $65,331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 354.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,627,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $22,115,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $5,087,496. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.93.

NOC stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $370.54. 879,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,740. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $374.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.