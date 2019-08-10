Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Acquires 607 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF makes up 1.3% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,463. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.