PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PAGS has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of PAGS stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,051. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.99.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 23.00%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,165,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

