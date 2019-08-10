Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Trading 6.6% Higher

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.11 and last traded at $40.07, 795,710 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 583,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.09.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Pagerduty Company Profile (NYSE:PD)

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

