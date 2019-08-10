Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 746,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,963. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.62. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $94,139.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scranton sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $670,187.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,626.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,990 shares of company stock worth $2,497,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after buying an additional 180,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,905,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after buying an additional 35,635 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.