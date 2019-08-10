Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.48. Pacira Biosciences reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.92 million. Pacira Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised Pacira Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

In related news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $108,519.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $33,360.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,045 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 180,425 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35,635 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCRX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 746,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.67. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

