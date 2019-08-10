Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SZNE)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.54, approximately 8,037 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 9,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.88.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.