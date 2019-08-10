Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Receives $82.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 12.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. 475,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,322. Oshkosh has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $86.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

