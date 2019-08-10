Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $9,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,410,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,571,238. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $528.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.