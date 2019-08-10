Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $64.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Organogenesis updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

ORGO remained flat at $$4.27 during trading on Friday. 55,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.39. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $310.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organogenesis stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Organogenesis worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

