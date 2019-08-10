Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.14.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.32 per share, with a total value of $196,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,977.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,480.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.72 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

