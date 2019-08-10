Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Xencor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 12,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.39. Xencor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

