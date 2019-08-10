Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,932 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,165,519 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $162,865,000 after buying an additional 968,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,594,002 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $133,461,000 after buying an additional 421,144 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,763,000 after buying an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,719 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,522,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 892,470 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,916,000 after purchasing an additional 202,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $370,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $665,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $42.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $41.18 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.46 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

