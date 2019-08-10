Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $608,000 Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medifast were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,832,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Medifast by 177.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 136,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,153,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Medifast by 125.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 135,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,306,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast during the first quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $104.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast Inc has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $260.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.12.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

MED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medifast in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

