Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 5,700 Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOOM opened at $46.50 on Friday. Dmc Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $674.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Dmc Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

