Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 542 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in L Brands were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of L Brands by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of L Brands by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 95,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on L Brands in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of LB opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

