Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 400 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $666.93 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $86,980.08. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 586,256 shares in the company, valued at $18,185,661.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,279.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 526,069 shares in the company, valued at $16,308,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,813 shares of company stock worth $484,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

MLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

