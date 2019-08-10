Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 300 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,821,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Diodes by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,187,000 after buying an additional 134,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Diodes by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 325,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 94,297 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Diodes by 6.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,501,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $190,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,665.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $412,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $812,975. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

