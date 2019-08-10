Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 200 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $3,243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 37.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

