Orbs (ORBS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $263,487.00

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $28.23 million and approximately $263,487.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00261540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.01247549 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020187 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,849,686,041 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex, Upbit and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

