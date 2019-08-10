Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Shopify were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 328.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $12.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,663. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $371.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their target price on Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $300.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

