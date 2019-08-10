Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 78.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $31.55. 408,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

