Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,300 istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in istar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in istar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in istar by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 34,683 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in istar by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in istar in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 628,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,361. The company has a market capitalization of $836.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74. istar Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. The business had revenue of $98.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. istar had a net margin of 52.01% and a return on equity of 22.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that istar Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 12,000 shares of istar stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $326,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,424,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,335,955.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 177,073 shares of company stock worth $5,313,407. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

