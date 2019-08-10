Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $51,000 in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDIV. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WDIV traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.77. 21,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,205. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $69.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01.

