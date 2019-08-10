Optimum Investment Advisors Has $94,000 Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.43.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,780,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,901,192.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $773,135.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,833.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,504 shares of company stock valued at $9,016,997. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,505. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $140.95 and a one year high of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.24.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.