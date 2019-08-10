Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 805 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 64,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RETA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. 227,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.31.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $359,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,138 shares in the company, valued at $352,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,202,760. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

