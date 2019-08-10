OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 96,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 82,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,120,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $51,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

