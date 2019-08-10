ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Shares of ONEX stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.44. ONEX has a fifty-two week low of C$71.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

