ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Cut by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in ONEOK by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,628. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

