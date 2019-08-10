One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of One Group Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of STKS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 58,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. One Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.70.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.