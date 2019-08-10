ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Insider Jeffrey J. Husen Sells 300 Shares of Stock

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.33. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.20 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,453,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ONE Gas by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 336,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 117,111 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 1,109.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 101,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 93,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

