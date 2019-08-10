Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.93, 496,464 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 474% from the average session volume of 86,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

