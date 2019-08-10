OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.09. 906,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.79.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

In related news, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $517,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,797. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

