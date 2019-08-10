OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 279.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 72.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UN traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $56.99. 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,265. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UN. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

