OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 125.6% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,226,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,241. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $142.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

