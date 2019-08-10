OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,564 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,526 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

