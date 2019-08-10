OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $237,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,150 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,297. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.91. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

