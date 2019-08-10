OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.7% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 682,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,593,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,154,000 after acquiring an additional 457,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7,753.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,322,000 after acquiring an additional 437,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,409. The company has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

