OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260,681 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,112,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 367,507 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 26,396.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. UBS Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.06.

In related news, CEO Greg Creed sold 44,949 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total transaction of $4,756,503.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,395.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Walter sold 2,780 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $279,695.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,113.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $119.02. 1,595,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,090. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.01 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.45.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

