OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after purchasing an additional 227,625 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,287,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after purchasing an additional 47,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,044,000 after purchasing an additional 100,615 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,233,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 997,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

NYSE ITW traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $149.53. 947,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.27. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,878 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,386. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

