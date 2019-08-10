OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 3.0% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.42 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.85 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.58.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,364. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

