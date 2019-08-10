OM (ASX:OMH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.73

OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.73 ($0.51) and last traded at A$0.73 ($0.51), with a volume of 30567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$0.74 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $539.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.83.

In other news, insider Ngee Low 47,313,500 shares of OM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. Also, insider Peng Tan acquired 34,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$29,656.24 ($21,032.79). Insiders have purchased a total of 133,337 shares of company stock valued at $112,504 in the last 90 days.

OM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, smelting, trading, and marketing ores and ferroalloys. The company operates through Mining, Smelting, and Marketing and Trading segments. It owns Bootu Creek manganese mine located in the Northern territory of Australia. The company also provides manganese ferroalloys, ferrosilicon, and manganese sinter ore.

