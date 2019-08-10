Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Posts Earnings Results

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. 8,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Mark B. Justh purchased 19,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,688.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

