Oak Asset Management LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 78,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $3,854,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,132,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,623 shares of company stock worth $22,487,930 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.78. 6,527,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,788,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.