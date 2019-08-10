NVR (NYSE:NVR) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $3,642.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,508.80.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $18.74 on Friday, reaching $3,524.56. 14,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,401.27. NVR has a one year low of $2,040.71 and a one year high of $3,582.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $49.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR will post 206.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,236.84, for a total value of $3,884,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,902,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,279.75, for a total transaction of $9,511,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,288,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,520 shares of company stock valued at $141,138,756. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NVR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in NVR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in NVR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in NVR by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

