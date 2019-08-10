NV5 Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 898 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,661% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $854.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $157,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,459.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Rama sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $36,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in NV5 Global by 43.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NV5 Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 49.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

