NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NV5 Global updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.81-4.08 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.81 to $4.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 285,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $954.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $96.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $512,595.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,233,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,365 over the last 90 days. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

