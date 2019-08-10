Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $15.72. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 600 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUO. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. 26.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

