Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $14.35. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 3,120 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

