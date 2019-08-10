Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.07

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $14.35. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 3,120 shares.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
