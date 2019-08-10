NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

NTN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,254. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

In other NTN Buzztime news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin purchased 8,651 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,942.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,383.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NTN Buzztime stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 10.89% of NTN Buzztime worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

