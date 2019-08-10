NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.
NTN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,254. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.84.
In other NTN Buzztime news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin purchased 8,651 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $27,942.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,383.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.
